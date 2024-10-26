Preity Zinta highlights parenting challenges and sacrifices while juggling mom duties

Preity Zinta recently opened up about the challenges of balancing motherhood while her husband, Gene Goodenough, has been away for work. Sharing her experiences on Instagram, she highlighted the immense effort and sacrifice parents make for their children, especially single parents.

In her post, Preity shared a heartwarming photo of herself walking with her twins, Jai and Gia, and expressed how the past two weeks have been particularly demanding. She detailed her daily routine, which includes waking the kids, getting them ready for school, preparing their lunch, and managing school drop-offs and pick-ups, along with dinner and bedtime duties.

Reflecting on this time, she noted, “I was so excited about our solo time together because I want to spend as much time as I can with the kids before I’m off to another shoot. While this time has been rewarding and full of love, it’s also been very stressful.”