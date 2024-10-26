Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand visits Raghav-Parineeti's home, blesses them

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj, popularly known as Jagadguru made a surprise visit to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra's residence on Saturday morning and blessed the couple.

The pictures of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand visiting their Delhi residence were shared by the AAP Rajya Sabha MP’s office.

Raghav and his wife Parineeti conducted an elaborate pooja at their residence while the Jagadguru presided over the ceremony and later extended blessings to the entire family. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is the 46th Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand.