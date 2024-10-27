Seema Sajdeh and son Nirvaan discuss Yohan’s struggles after her divorce from Sohail Khan

The new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has offered viewers a glimpse into the personal lives of its stars, including Seema Sajdeh. The show has shed light on the challenges faced by Seema after her divorce from actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan.

In a heartfelt conversation with her son Nirvaan, Seema discussed the impact of the divorce on their family, particularly on their younger son, Yohan. Nirvaan expressed his concern for Yohan, who was a pre-teen at the time of the divorce and struggled to understand the concept.

“Your divorce was out publicly, and it happened at a time when he (Yohan) probably didn't even know the term ‘divorce’,” Nirvaan said. “He used to search up the definition and what it is. It hit him; it’s all very new to him.”

Seema and Sohail were married for 24 years before their separation in 2022. The divorce led to a significant change in Seema’s life, including a move from Bandra to Worli. Nirvaan acknowledged the impact of the move on Yohan, as it meant he had to adjust to a new environment and distance himself from his friends.

“All his (Yohan’s) friends are in Bandra. His life has been in Bandra. He was born in that house. We grew up in that house. Ultimately, you want your friends around, your family around. Now that you have moved to Worli, it becomes tough for us to migrate here to there. You have probably seen we don’t see you as often. I think you should move back to Bandra. You were more accessible to us then,” he added.

Seema candidly discussed the emotional turmoil she experienced after the divorce. She revealed that she found it difficult to move on and that she had begun dating again after the separation. The show introduced her boyfriend, businessman Vikram Ahuja, whom she was engaged to before meeting Sohail.