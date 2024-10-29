Jennifer Aniston pays heartfelt tribute to late ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary

Fans responded with an outpouring of emotion, sharing their own memories of Perry and expressing their sadness. “Matty is so proud of everything you're doing, Jenny Bean,” one fan commented, while another shared, “I miss him more every day.”

Perry, beloved for his portrayal of the witty Chandler Bing, tragically passed away last year from an accidental drowning. An autopsy later revealed a ketamine overdose, and five individuals were subsequently arrested for allegedly exploiting his addiction for personal gain.

In a previous tribute following his death, Aniston spoke of the Friends cast’s unbreakable bond, saying, “He was such a part of our DNA... For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh.” Her recent post serves as a poignant reminder of Perry's enduring impact on his friends, colleagues, and fans worldwide.