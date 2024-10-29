Kajol glows in an all-green saree, asks what colour would laughter be

The actress’s latest release is Do Patti, where she is seen playing a police officer for the first time. During an episode of the streaming sketch comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show along with her co-star Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, the actress hilariously revealed that she had “trained” her husband Ajay Devgn for Singham.

Comic Kapil Sharma had asked Kajol if she took any tips from Ajay since she is playing a cop for the first time in her career in Do Patti. To this, Kajol replied by saying, “No, because I’m the one who trained him for Singham,” as she burst into laughter.

Talking about Do Patti, which also stars Shaheer Sheikh, the actress will be seen playing a police officer. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film marks Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer. The film was released on the streaming giant Netflix on October 25.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s show also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country.