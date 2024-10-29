Nimrat Kaur advocates cracker-free Diwali while honouring her father's legacy on Dhanteras

Nimrat Kaur advocates for a cracker-free Diwali, urging her fans to consider the well-being of animals. On Tuesday, she extended her wishes for “Happy Dhanteras” while sharing heartwarming pictures of herself with her two cats, dressed elegantly in navy blue Indian attire.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Agar aap apne furry friends se karte hain pyaar… Toh is Diwali pataakho se please karein inkaar. Aur isi baat par humaari taraf se aapko HAPPY DHANTERAS yaar.” She also highlighted an important fact: “Dogs and cats can hear 3 and 4 times louder than us humans respectively. Fun fact: No humans were harmed during this photoshoot. #happydhanteras #saynotopatakas #crackerfreediwali #fourleggedfriends.”

On October 25, Nimrat commemorated her father, Major Bhupendra Singh, by unveiling his statue in Sri Ganganagar on what would have been his 72nd birthday. The ceremony drew community members and dignitaries, with Nimrat inviting everyone to honor the brave soldier.