Nimrat Kaur advocates cracker-free Diwali while honouring her father's legacy on Dhanteras

Nimrat Kaur advocates for a cracker-free Diwali, urging her fans to consider the well-being of animals. On Tuesday, she extended her wishes for “Happy Dhanteras” while sharing heartwarming pictures of herself with her two cats, dressed elegantly in navy blue Indian attire.
In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Agar aap apne furry friends se karte hain pyaar… Toh is Diwali pataakho se please karein inkaar. Aur isi baat par humaari taraf se aapko HAPPY DHANTERAS yaar.” She also highlighted an important fact: “Dogs and cats can hear 3 and 4 times louder than us humans respectively. Fun fact: No humans were harmed during this photoshoot. #happydhanteras #saynotopatakas #crackerfreediwali #fourleggedfriends.”
On October 25, Nimrat commemorated her father, Major Bhupendra Singh, by unveiling his statue in Sri Ganganagar on what would have been his 72nd birthday. The ceremony drew community members and dignitaries, with Nimrat inviting everyone to honor the brave soldier.
Reflecting on her father’s influence, she shared, “Creating a memorial in my father’s memory has been a dream for our family. I’ve worked on this project for the past year with the help of civil authorities and the Army. This is his ancestral village, so it means the world to us that our dream has finally come true.”
She described her father's approach to parenting, stating, “He raised me like a son, believing I could achieve anything without any gender distinctions. The values of strength, resilience, and independence I carry today are all thanks to him.”
Nimrat emphasised her father’s lessons on fearlessness and self-belief.
On the professional front, Nimrat Kaur, who started her career as a model, is recognised for her roles in films like The Lunchbox, Airlift, and Dasvi. She was last seen in the mystery thriller Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, which features Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave.