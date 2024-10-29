This cloud kitchen in Kolkata whips up an exciting menu for Diwali and Bhai Dooj

Up for grabs are a fusion of traditional flavours for the modern palate. From Rosti Turnover, Mini Italian Bundt Bites, Cheese Stuffed Tandoori Olives, Veggie Parcel, Mini Onion Pie, and Puff Pastry Swirls, to Crispy Shirataki Rice Balls drizzled with spicy mayo, Thai Red Curry Tacos, Paneer Chilli Brioche Buns, and Korean Cream Cheese Brioche Buns, Garden Mexican Wrap, Pav Bhaji Lasagna, Miso Sesame Noodle Bowl, Khandwi Khowsuey, and a Triple Treat Biryani served with Raita; you would get them all.

One cannot forget that the occasion mandatorily calls for something sweet and to live up to the expectations take you may take your picks from Blackberry and Lavender Cheesecake Muffins, Rose and Raspberry Panna Cotta Shots, Pista Kunafa, Malpua Rabri bites with Gujiya crumble, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Almond crackers, and Rose Rasmalai Falooda.