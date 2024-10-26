10 places to celebrate a happening Halloween in Kolkata

This Halloween, Kolkata eateries are all set to bring in the ambiance through their food, drinks and happening parties. Check out what the city has in store for you.
The newly opened lounge Bombastic on Park Street is all set to open its doors for Halloween celebrations with its special range of carefully handcrafted cocktails. From the Devil’s Love Potion that is sure to tantalise your taste buds to the Black Diva which fuses sophistication with sinister elegance, you will find them all.
October 29 – 31
Enter through the doors of One8 Commune and you will find yourself in the realm of the twisted Queen. Celebrating Halloween with its experience – Twisted Wonderland: The Queen’s Curse, get ready to take in the flavours of Halloween. Filled with wicked tales and eerie atmosphere take a breather and enjoy their delightful dishes like Nightmare Nachos, Devilled Eggs, Dark Night Chicken Tacos, Witchy Shrimp Tacos, Batwings and more. Also, don’t miss out on the current rage- The Vampire Pookie Cake!
October 26- 27, 8 pm onwards
Celebrating Halloween at home or at a friend’s place? Check out the Choco Monster Cake by Dough As You Like which would be the perfect shareable Halloween gift. The cake resembles a mummy with iconic festive elements and of course a taste to cherish forever.
Available across all outlets on October 30-31.
Welcome to the newest party destination in South Kolkata: The Cal-on at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata. this rooftop-destination surely knows how to transform itself for the ghostliest party of the city. Munch on Blue Cheese Kulcha, Prawn Tempura, Kolmi No Patio while sipping on spooky elixirs like Revere, Clarus, Areca and more. So brace yourself for all those insta-worthy moments !
On November 2
Join in for a spooktacular celebration at Drunken Teddy with a chillingly delightful menu. Comprising No-Bake Raspberry Delight to Haunting Blueberry Cheesecake, paired with the drinks like Spooky Rider or White Witch is sure to take you for a haunting ride!
On October 31
Check in to Warehouse Café for a feast to remember. Devour items on the plat like Graveyard Mousse Brownie, Coffin between bread and more. Quench your thirst with potions like Blood Sucker and Death in the Afternoon which perfectly complements the food.
On October 31
Prepare yourself for an unforgettable night at Lord of the Drinks. Check out dishes like Mummy Dogs or Bloody Falafel. Don’t forget to wash it down with concoctions like Red Eye, Blue Moon and more.
On October 31
Check out this hauntingly delicious menu at Veneto Bar & Kitchen. Complete with Italian flavours, get ready to celebrate Halloween in the Italian way. Check out Formaggio Cocrante, Fungi Gorgonzola Pizza or Vino Bianco Prawns. To conclude your meal, don’t forget to dig into My Sweet Craving.
On October 31
This newly opened café in South Kolkata is prepping to welcome you to its debut and grand Halloween special celebrations. Hop over to Mirabelle and be a part of spooky indulgences like Wicked Margherita, Arancini of the Dead, Burrata Pears Salad and more. With an open glass house to check out how your spooky dishes are being prepared to a boho setting and floral ambience, this Halloween feast is an experience you cannot miss.
On October 31
One of the most happening places on Park Street- Park Street SOCIAL will be opening doors tonight for The Freak Show- Halloween Special. The entire eatery will transform into a Halloween playground where you will have to find your way through hypnotic beats of Bambounou, Adnan, and Aztech. Of course, where there’s a party, theres dress up. so be in your best attires. Don’t forget to check out items like The Witch’s Brew or Jalapeno Hex along with the signature dishes.
On October 26; Entry at INR 999 per person