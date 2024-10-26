This home-grown Kolkata brand has launched a super cute collection of Halloween brooches

Come Halloween and it’s the time to deck up isn’t it? Over the years with the increase in Halloween parties in clubs and restaurants or even house parties, there has been an increase in awareness of the festival and fashion elements which complete various looks. Home-grown brand, Nest of Brooches by Subhra Ghosh and her mother Durga Ghosh has come up with their latest Halloween collection which covers diverse elements and have the perfect accessory for every look that you dress up in, this season.
Some of the outstanding designs include the Bat Brooch. The bat with its wings is a common motif for the festival. This bat brooch says Subhra is “crafted in clay and detailed with fine golden accents and charming eyes. The dark black finish gives it a mystical feel and its ideal for those looking to embrace the spooky season with subtle elegance.”
But what caught our eye from the collection is the return of Casper, the friendly ghost. Based on the movie by the same name, this cult classic finds a revival this Halloween through these brooches which are sturdy and can be worn not only during the season but anytime throughout the year. Subhra mentions, “This adorable clay brooch features Casper, the friendly ghost, with a sweet twist—he’s holding a mini heart in his hands. The smooth, handcrafted finish gives it a whimsical charm, and the heart detail adds a touch of warmth and love to the spooky character.”
Apart from these one would also find the faybloom, spider web, skull, crescent moon, and witch’s broom making the collection truly inclusive of everything that comes to one’s mind when we say the word Halloween. These brooches are available for order online.
So, are you ready to complete your looks with brooches this season?
Available online
Price range- Rs 400 – 750