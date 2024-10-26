This home-grown Kolkata brand has launched a super cute collection of Halloween brooches

Come Halloween and it’s the time to deck up isn’t it? Over the years with the increase in Halloween parties in clubs and restaurants or even house parties, there has been an increase in awareness of the festival and fashion elements which complete various looks. Home-grown brand, Nest of Brooches by Subhra Ghosh and her mother Durga Ghosh has come up with their latest Halloween collection which covers diverse elements and have the perfect accessory for every look that you dress up in, this season.

Some of the outstanding designs include the Bat Brooch. The bat with its wings is a common motif for the festival. This bat brooch says Subhra is “crafted in clay and detailed with fine golden accents and charming eyes. The dark black finish gives it a mystical feel and its ideal for those looking to embrace the spooky season with subtle elegance.”