Suriya reveals why his family moved to Mumbai; says, Jyotika is ‘happy spending time with her parents after 27 years’

Tamil film star Suriya recently revealed the reasons behind his family’s relocation to Mumbai, emphasising his wife Jyotika’s well-being and need for ‘financial independence.’ In an interview, the actor explained that the move allows Jyotika to reconnect with her family and friends in Mumbai after spending 27 years in Chennai.

“At the age of 18-19, she shifted to Chennai. Almost 27 years, she was in Chennai and spent only 18 years in Mumbai. She was with me, my family. She gave up her career, friends, relatives and her Bandra lifestyle. Everything was given up, and she was in Chennai.”

“She’s happy spending time with her parents after 27 years. Whatever a man needs, a woman also needs that. I think I'm a late bloomer. She needs those vacations, her friends and financial independence. She needs respect, her gym time and me time. Whatever we [men] crave for, she needs them too. Why take away her time from her parents, her lifestyle and what she loves to do. When are we going to do that change? Why is it always me? This is the thought behind the move,” he added.

The Kanguvaactor expressed his joy at witnessing Jyotika’s growth, both personally and professionally. He also highlighted the benefits of the move for their children, Diya and Dev, who have access to a wider range of educational opportunities in Mumbai.

“I am happy to see her growth as an actor as well. My kids were a part of IB school and there were only one or two schools in Chennai. It's a blessing that my kids are studying well, and they want to excel and get good at it. We saw some good opportunities here. So we shifted here,” he said.

While the family now resides in Mumbai, Suriya maintains a strong connection to Chennai, where he continues to work on film projects. He explained that he balances his time by dedicating 10 days each month to his family in Mumbai, completely disconnecting from work during that period.

“For those 10 days, there's no phone call from office or work,” Suriya stated. He cherishes the opportunity to spend quality time with his children, enjoying simple pleasures like walks in the park and basketball games.

Suriya's upcoming film, Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, is set to hit theatres on November 14. Jyotika has also been busy with her acting career, recently completing filming for Dabba Cartel. The couple's move to Mumbai marks a new chapter in their lives, prioritising family, personal growth, and a balanced lifestyle.