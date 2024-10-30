Ananya Panday’s rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco shares a heartfelt birthday post for the actress

The post created a buzz among Ananya’s fans, many of whom viewed it as an official declaration of his feelings. Walker has often shown admiration for Ananya on social media, previously giving her a shout-out when her Netflix film CTRL was released. He shared the trailer on his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Can’t waitttt, Annie!” alongside a heart and surprised face emoji. Fans have also noticed Ananya wearing a necklace with the letter ‘W,’ further fuelling relationship rumours.

Reportedly, Ananya and Walker first met at the Ambani family’s cruise party during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and their friendship has blossomed since then.

On Ananya’s 26th birthday, her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday, also shared heartfelt wishes. Chunky posted a video montage, calling Ananya his ‘Superstar,’ while Bhavna shared a sweet childhood clip, showing young Ananya excited about attending a birthday party and sporting a watch gifted by her grandmother.