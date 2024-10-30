Chunky Panday celebrates daughter Ananya Panday’s 26th birthday with a heartfelt tribute and nostalgic video

Chunky Panday celebrated his daughter Ananya Panday’s 26th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. He shared a touching video montage featuring nostalgic clips of Ananya from her childhood, showcasing sweet moments like her giving him kisses.

In his message, Chunky referred to her as his "Superstar" and expressed his wishes for her happiness and success: “Happy Birthday, my Superstar! From your First Director/Cameraman/Fan. Wish you all the fame, health, wealth, and happiness in the world. Love you, Dad.”