Chunky Panday celebrates daughter Ananya Panday’s 26th birthday with a heartfelt tribute and nostalgic video

Chunky Panday celebrated his daughter Ananya Panday’s 26th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. He shared a touching video montage featuring nostalgic clips of Ananya from her childhood, showcasing sweet moments like her giving him kisses.
In his message, Chunky referred to her as his "Superstar" and expressed his wishes for her happiness and success: “Happy Birthday, my Superstar! From your First Director/Cameraman/Fan. Wish you all the fame, health, wealth, and happiness in the world. Love you, Dad.”
Ananya’s mother, Bhavna Pandey, joined in the celebration by posting a charming video of young Ananya, highlighting playful interactions with her parents. Ananya, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019, has starred in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, and the recently released Netflix series CTRL, which has garnered positive reviews.
The heartfelt messages from her family reflect their love and support as Ananya continues to shine in her career.