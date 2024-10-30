From desk to Diwali: How to elevate your workwear for effortless festive glam

Diwali is knocking on the door, bringing with it an electric buzz of festivities, colour, and light. But between a busy work schedule and the desire to dazzle at evening gatherings, transitioning from the desk to the Diwali party may feel like a fashion feat. The key lies in clever accessories and versatile styling choices that bring your workwear effortlessly into the festive fold.
For a quick glam update, nothing spells celebration quite like stacked bangles and bracelets. Start with a simple gold or silver bracelet that pairs seamlessly with your work outfit. As you move into the evening, stack on vibrant bangles in rich hues of maroon, teal, and gold to channel a hint of traditional style. You could also mix metals or add a few glass bangles for that festive feel.
Transform a classic office shirt or kurta by adding layers of necklaces in the evening. For work, a delicate chain with a small pendant is subtle yet stylish. When it’s time to shift into celebration mode, add longer, beaded necklaces or chokers in colours that complement your outfit. Consider a strand of pearls or a gemstone pendant to add a festive pop without going overboard.
Swap out simple studs for bold, oxidised statement earrings that add a touch of traditional charm and edge to your look. These versatile pieces work beautifully with both office attire and festive wear. Choose chunky oxidised jhumkas, chandbalis, or statement hoops with intricate patterns for a hint of antique elegance that pairs well with neutral workwear and brings a cultural twist to your outfit for the evening celebrations.
We hardly wear dupattas to work work nowadays, but scarves or dupattas can be a quick way to add festive flair to any outfit. For work, one would consider a silk or printed scarf draped neatly over your shoulder. But swap it for a more ornate, vibrant dupatta with subtle zari work or embroidery for the festive season. This simple addition can turn an everyday kurta-pants combo into a party-ready ensemble with minimal fuss.
If you’ve been wearing classic loafers or ballet flats, bring out the embellished heels or juttis for the evening. Pairing these with ankle pants, a skirt, or even well-tailored trousers instantly brings a dose of glamour without going full traditional just yet. Look for footwear with details like beadwork, metallic accents, or subtle embroidery to make a subtle statement.