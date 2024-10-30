Karan Johar shares adorable family Diwali pics featuring his twins Yash and Roohi

On Wednesday, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared a glimpse of his family’s Diwali celebrations on Instagram. KJo posted a series of pictures featuring his family, including his twins Yash and Roohi, and his mother Hiroo Johar, all dressed in traditional Indian attire. Alongside the photos, he wrote, “From us to you … we wish you the best festive season with love, joy, mutual respect, and the ability to live life to its fullest… thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always dressing us on special occasions… styled by @ekalakhani.”
The filmmaker recently sold 50 per cent of his stakes in Dharma Productions, according to reports. Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions took over a 50 per cent stake in the production house and Dharmatic Entertainment. The association met with a strong reaction from netizens. The strategic move aims to craft compelling content for a global audience. The filmmaker will serve as the Executive Chairman, driving the company's creative vision forward.
Last month, Karan attended the 70th National Awards in Delhi, where his production Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva won the National Award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics).
Earlier, Karan was involved in a public spat with actress-director Divya Khossla following the release of Jigra. Divya posted a picture of an empty cinema hall, criticising the low turnout for the film. She insinuated that the box office collections were fabricated and accused the production house behind Jigra of inflating the numbers, despite theatres being empty.