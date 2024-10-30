Madonna shows love for son Rocco Ritchie’s art journey, visits his latest exhibition

Iconic singer-songwriter Madonna continues to show her unwavering support for her son, Rocco Ritchie, who is now an established artist. Recently, the proud mother offered a rare peek into her son’s life as a painter. She shared a series of photos on Instagram from her visit to London, where she attended Rocco's latest exhibition.
"Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco's exhibition, The Tourist, and visit friends. Perfect antidote for sadness!" Madonna captioned the post, which also featured her posing with his blue-hued impressionist paintings and spending time with Michele Lamy, wife of fashion designer Rick Owens. The singer included a touching photo of herself warmly embracing her 24-year-old son.
Back in April, the Like a Prayer singer also attended Rocco's Miami exhibition, Pack a Punch, accompanied by her other children—David (18), Mercy (18), and twins Stella and Estere (11).
Madonna shared her pride on Instagram at the time, writing, "So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s latest collection, Pack A Punch, inspired by Muay Thai fighters."
More recently, she marked Rocco’s 24th birthday with a nostalgic Instagram post celebrating his artistic growth, saying, “Happy birthday Rocco, the long and winding road through all your moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises. But through it all, your curiosity and artistic soul have been the glue that held us together.”
In an interview in April, as she wrapped up her Celebration Tour, Madonna spoke about the creativity that runs in her family. "When I’m on tour, nothing makes me happier than knowing we’re all working together to create magic," she said. "Of course, as their mother, we sometimes clash, but at the end of the day, we’re a family of artists, and that’s what matters most."