Madonna shows love for son Rocco Ritchie’s art journey, visits his latest exhibition

Back in April, the Like a Prayer singer also attended Rocco's Miami exhibition, Pack a Punch, accompanied by her other children—David (18), Mercy (18), and twins Stella and Estere (11).

Madonna shared her pride on Instagram at the time, writing, "So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s latest collection, Pack A Punch, inspired by Muay Thai fighters."

More recently, she marked Rocco’s 24th birthday with a nostalgic Instagram post celebrating his artistic growth, saying, “Happy birthday Rocco, the long and winding road through all your moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises. But through it all, your curiosity and artistic soul have been the glue that held us together.”

In an interview in April, as she wrapped up her Celebration Tour, Madonna spoke about the creativity that runs in her family. "When I’m on tour, nothing makes me happier than knowing we’re all working together to create magic," she said. "Of course, as their mother, we sometimes clash, but at the end of the day, we’re a family of artists, and that’s what matters most."