‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ to be premiered on November 18

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale offers an intimate look into the actress’s world, far beyond the limelight. For the first time, Nayanthara is opening up about her personal life, revealing a side her fans rarely see. Known for her privacy, she now shares untold stories that trace her path from a modest background to becoming a cinematic icon. The docu-film portrays her in various roles, including a daughter, sister, mother, and friend, celebrating her strength, vulnerability, and resilience. Through this heartfelt portrayal, Nayanthara aims to inspire young dreamers to chase their ambitions with determination.