Zeenat Aman discusses imperfections and self-love amid social media's pressure

She reflected on the strange tendency for people to scrutinise their appearances, stating, “I haven’t checked the research, but I imagine social media has only worsened our skin-deep self-obsessions. I see it in my own feed—beautiful people airbrushed into bland replicas of one another. It’s particularly disheartening when we consider the unique traits we cherish in our loved ones—traits we would never want them to change.”

Zeenat pointed out that this issue is especially pronounced in the film industry, where women are constantly under public scrutiny.

To combat this, she encouraged her followers to celebrate the unique features of someone they love. “Tag them in the comments and give them a compliment,” she urged. “Whether it’s their crooked smile, bushy eyebrows, grey-streaked hair, or any other distinctive quality—let’s honor the traits that make them special. Our beauty standards may be influenced by what we see on screens, but our love should never be defined by them!” She also expressed gratitude to the designers who lent their beautiful creations for the shoot.