Ananya Panday celebrates her 26th birthday with paparazzi, family and friends

Bollywood star Ananya Panday celebrated her 26th birthday on Wednesday, spreading the festivities beyond family and friends to include the paparazzi gathered outside her residence. Dressed casually in a white top and blue jeans, the actor looked effortlessly chic as she posed for photos, cut cakes, and shared sweets with the photographers who captured her big day.
Stepping out of her building, Ananya was met by a cheerful crowd of paparazzi who sang “Happy Birthday” as she cut not one, but two birthday cakes. One of the cakes featured a playful message inspired by Kareena Kapoor’s iconic line from Jab We Met: “Main apni favourite hoon.” Known for being a self-proclaimed fan of Kareena, Ananya couldn’t resist adding a touch of her admiration into her birthday celebration.
After the cake-cutting, Ananya showed her appreciation for the photographers by distributing boxes of sweets, reminding them with a smile, “Do do baar mat lena (Don’t take them twice).” She expressed her gratitude for their warmth, making the celebration a memorable one for all present.
Ananya’s birthday bash kicked off the previous night at home, surrounded by close family and friends who gathered to ring in her special day. Her friend Orhan Awatramani shared a glimpse of the midnight celebrations on social media, featuring cakes, balloons, and plenty of laughter.
Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Panday, also marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a throwback video of a young Ananya giving her affectionate kisses on the cheek. The nostalgic clip, posted by her father Chunky Panday, brought back fond memories of Ananya’s childhood. “Birthday Eve @ananyapanday!!! Loads of love and some forced kisses,” Bhavana captioned the post.
Earlier in the day, Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco, sent her a sweet birthday message on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee," he wrote, adding to the outpouring of love and best wishes.
Ananya was last seen in the Netflix film CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, where she played Nella, a social media influencer navigating a series of unexpected challenges after an AI disrupts her life. Fans and well-wishers eagerly await her next steps in both her personal and professional life as she celebrates another successful year.