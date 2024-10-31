Ananya Panday celebrates her 26th birthday with paparazzi, family and friends

Bollywood star Ananya Panday celebrated her 26th birthday on Wednesday, spreading the festivities beyond family and friends to include the paparazzi gathered outside her residence. Dressed casually in a white top and blue jeans, the actor looked effortlessly chic as she posed for photos, cut cakes, and shared sweets with the photographers who captured her big day.

Stepping out of her building, Ananya was met by a cheerful crowd of paparazzi who sang “Happy Birthday” as she cut not one, but two birthday cakes. One of the cakes featured a playful message inspired by Kareena Kapoor’s iconic line from Jab We Met: “Main apni favourite hoon.” Known for being a self-proclaimed fan of Kareena, Ananya couldn’t resist adding a touch of her admiration into her birthday celebration.