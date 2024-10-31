Chitrangda Singh says balance is the key to food indulgence on Diwali

Actress Chitrangda Singh, who will soon appear in Housefull 5, believes that balance is essential for enjoying the Diwali festivities. While she plans to indulge in her favourite dishes during the celebrations, Chitrangda emphasises the importance of quickly getting back on track to burn off any extra calories.

In a conversation with a media house, she stated, “Diwali is such a festive time, so a little indulgence is inevitable. It’s all about balance; enjoy the treats, but don’t overdo it. I usually try to opt for healthier choices and be mindful of portion sizes. The key is to enjoy the celebrations but quickly return to routine and not let one day of indulgence turn into a week.”

Chitrangda also shared her plans for the festival, saying, “Diwali is always special, and this year I intend to celebrate with my family and close friends. I love the festive spirit that Diwali brings, adding a touch of sparkle to life. It’s about gratitude, love, and celebrating the little moments with loved ones. I’ll likely keep it simple yet meaningful, with traditional rituals, delicious food, and plenty of lights.”

Additionally, she provided an update on her upcoming film Housefull 5, noting that she is currently enjoying a busy yet exciting shooting schedule.

“We're in the midst of a very fun and hectic timetable. Housefull 5 is shaping up to be even more grand and entertaining. The set is filled with energy, and we’re having a great time creating those iconic moments the series is known for. Audiences are in for a real treat,” she added.