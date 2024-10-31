Diwali 2024: Bollywood’s best-dressed beauties

Diwali is a festival that lights up homes and hearts—and in Bollywood, it’s also a celebration of impeccable style. This year, the leading ladies of Bollywood turned heads with their exceptional outfits, bringing a perfect mix of tradition and glamour to the festivities. Let’s dive into the most memorable looks from Bollywood’s Diwali 2024 celebrations and see how these stars set the style bar high.
Kriti Sanon took the Diwali fashion scene by storm in a striking lemon-yellow sari that was both refreshing and festive. Her saree featured heavy petal embellishments on the blouse, creating a soft, romantic look that complemented the vibrant colour. Kriti kept her makeup minimal, with fresh hues enhancing her natural glow, while her elegant jewellery—simple yet refined—added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble. The bright yellow colour radiated festive vibes, making Kriti’s look a standout this season. Her fresh approach to styling, blending bold colours with minimal accessories, truly captured the spirit of Diwali.
Sonakshi Sinha brought classic Diwali flair with her stunning red mirror-work suit, adding a dramatic edge to her outfit. The deep red shade exuded confidence and festivity, perfectly complementing Sonakshi’s bold personality. The suit featured intricate mirror work that shimmered as she moved, capturing the essence of the festival’s sparkle. She kept her makeup subtle and wore statement earrings to add a touch of elegance, while a hint of sindoor brought a festive finish to her look. Sonakshi’s outfit struck a perfect balance between tradition and chic, making her look festive yet modern.
Shilpa Shetty is no stranger to elegant looks, and her ethereal white saree proved it once again. The saree’s delicate detailing added a refined touch, creating a graceful look that resonated with her timeless style. Shilpa paired her sari with eye-catching accessories and styled her hair in effortless soft waves, adding a layer of polish to the ensemble. Her look was effortless yet sophisticated, blending traditional elements with a contemporary touch. The overall effect was classic and chic, making Shilpa one of the evening’s most memorable fashion icons.
Janhvi Kapoor added a modern twist to her Diwali attire, opting for a dual-tone shimmer saree that exudes glamour. The subtle colour gradient, transitioning from a soft pastel shade to a deeper tone, gave her outfit an enchanting effect, while the shimmer added just the right amount of sparkle for the occasion. Her soft curls framed her face, and the understated makeup brought a youthful elegance that suited her style. Janhvi’s look was a beautiful blend of tradition and glamour, standing out as one of the night’s most captivating styles. The dual-tone saree truly highlighted her radiant beauty, making it a perfect choice for the festive season.
Tamannaah Bhatia lit up the Diwali celebration in a bright pink lehenga that was both vibrant and festive. The bold pink hue captured the joyous spirit of the festival, while the traditional lehenga design gave her look a timeless appeal. Her accessories included heavy kadas, which added a striking traditional touch, and she kept her makeup minimal for a natural glow. The bright colour and classic silhouette made Tamannaah’s outfit a standout at the celebration, bringing a refreshing balance of modern flair and traditional charm.