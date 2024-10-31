Diwali 2024: Bollywood’s best-dressed beauties

Janhvi Kapoor added a modern twist to her Diwali attire, opting for a dual-tone shimmer saree that exudes glamour. The subtle colour gradient, transitioning from a soft pastel shade to a deeper tone, gave her outfit an enchanting effect, while the shimmer added just the right amount of sparkle for the occasion. Her soft curls framed her face, and the understated makeup brought a youthful elegance that suited her style. Janhvi’s look was a beautiful blend of tradition and glamour, standing out as one of the night’s most captivating styles. The dual-tone saree truly highlighted her radiant beauty, making it a perfect choice for the festive season.