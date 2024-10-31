Malaika Arora shares cryptic post after Arjun Kapoor confirms their breakup

Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have officially confirmed their breakup. The news was confirmed by Arjun himself during a recent promotional event for his upcoming film, Singham Again.
When a fan shouted out Malaika’s name, Arjun clarified his relationship status, stating, “No, I'm single now. Relax.” This candid admission has put an end to speculation about their relationship.
Shortly after Arjun’s statement, Malaika shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories, which read, “Touching a heart for a second can touch a soul for a lifetime.” The timing of the post further fuelled speculation about the breakup.
Malaika and Arjun began dating in 2018 and had been one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples. However, the couple decided to part ways earlier this year, remaining silent about their decision.
Despite their breakup, the two have maintained a cordial relationship. Arjun was spotted visiting Malaika after the passing of her father, Anil Mehta, earlier this year. As both Malaika and Arjun move forward in their lives, fans continue to wish them well and respect their privacy.