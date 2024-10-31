Malaika Arora shares cryptic post after Arjun Kapoor confirms their breakup

Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have officially confirmed their breakup. The news was confirmed by Arjun himself during a recent promotional event for his upcoming film, Singham Again.

When a fan shouted out Malaika’s name, Arjun clarified his relationship status, stating, “No, I'm single now. Relax.” This candid admission has put an end to speculation about their relationship.