Priyanka Chopra’s recollection of the times when she skipped Diwali until her father’s passing

Earlier, in a poignant revelation during a talk session at an event, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her heartfelt reflections on the significance of Diwali and the fleeting nature of time.

The actress, known for her demanding work schedule, often found herself away from home during the festive season. As per a popular media source she revealed, "Till my dad died, I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him."

This realisation, born from the painful loss of her father, Ashok Chopra, in 2013, has profoundly impacted Priyanka's perspective on life. "I don’t remember how many of my mother’s birthdays I have forgotten or missed. How many times did I forget to call her in my 20s? How many times did I miss Diwali because I was working in Europe, where they don’t celebrate Diwali? I just skipped it and didn’t think it was okay until I did. Till my dad died and I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him,” she said during the event, as per the source.

The Citadel, Baywatch, Love Again and The Matrix Resurrections star emphasised the importance of cherishing the present and prioritising relationships. As per the source, she urged individuals to let go of trivial concerns and focus on what truly matters.

Priyanka's enduring love for her father is evident in the tattoo she bears, "Daddy's little girl." She continues to grapple with the pain of his loss, recognizing that it is a constant companion.

As Priyanka gears up for the release of Citadel Season 2 and Heads of State, her personal journey serves as a reminder to pause, reflect, and embrace the precious moments that life offers.