Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal visit IAF base in Bikaner, sparking speculation about their roles in ‘Love & War’

Bhansali, in a recent interview, dismissed rumours that Love & War is a remake of Raj Kapoor’s classic film Sangam. While acknowledging his admiration for the late filmmaker, Bhansali emphasised that the movie is an original story set in contemporary times. “It's contemporary. The music is different. It's a new space for me, and I'm enjoying it,” Bhansali shared.

The film marks several exciting reunions for the cast and crew. It brings Bhansali and Kapoor together 19 years after the actor’s debut film, Saawariya. It also reunites Bhansali and Bhatt after their 2022 blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi. Additionally, Love & War sees Kapoor and Kaushal sharing the screen again after Sanju (2018), and Bhatt and Kaushal after Raazi (2018).

With a star-studded cast, a renowned director, and an intriguing premise, Love & War is already generating significant buzz among fans. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Eid 2026.