Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal visit IAF base in Bikaner, sparking speculation about their roles in ‘Love & War’

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have commenced preparations for their roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film, Love & War, according to reports. Recent photos circulating on social media show the actors casually dressed and posing with an Indian Air Force official, sparking speculation about their characters in the film.
According to sources, the pictures were taken at an IAF base in Bikaner, Rajasthan, where Kapoor and Kaushal visited on Wednesday. This has led to speculation that they may be portraying Air Force pilots in Bhansali’s triangular love story, which also stars Alia Bhatt.
Bhansali, in a recent interview, dismissed rumours that Love & War is a remake of Raj Kapoor’s classic film Sangam. While acknowledging his admiration for the late filmmaker, Bhansali emphasised that the movie is an original story set in contemporary times. “It's contemporary. The music is different. It's a new space for me, and I'm enjoying it,” Bhansali shared.
The film marks several exciting reunions for the cast and crew. It brings Bhansali and Kapoor together 19 years after the actor’s debut film, Saawariya. It also reunites Bhansali and Bhatt after their 2022 blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi. Additionally, Love & War sees Kapoor and Kaushal sharing the screen again after Sanju (2018), and Bhatt and Kaushal after Raazi (2018).
With a star-studded cast, a renowned director, and an intriguing premise, Love & War is already generating significant buzz among fans. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Eid 2026.