Sara Tendulkar glows in a yellow kurta for Diwali, Sachin Tendulkar crafts rangoli

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated Diwali with her family and the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. The family gathered to celebrate the festival of lights and honour the foundation’s work in providing healthcare to children with cleft lip and palate impairments.

Sharing glimpses of the festivities on Instagram, Sara posted a heartwarming message, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate with the foundation’s team. She wrote, “Celebrating the spirit of Diwali with our incredible team at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. There’s no better way to honour the triumph of light over darkness than by supporting those who illuminate lives.”