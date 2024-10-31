Sara Tendulkar glows in a yellow kurta for Diwali, Sachin Tendulkar crafts rangoli

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated Diwali with her family and the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. The family gathered to celebrate the festival of lights and honour the foundation’s work in providing healthcare to children with cleft lip and palate impairments.
Sharing glimpses of the festivities on Instagram, Sara posted a heartwarming message, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate with the foundation’s team. She wrote, “Celebrating the spirit of Diwali with our incredible team at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. There’s no better way to honour the triumph of light over darkness than by supporting those who illuminate lives.”
The pictures showcased a joyous celebration filled with laughter, love, and delicious food. Sara, Sachin, and Anjali were seen posing with the foundation’s team, creating lasting memories.
For the Diwali celebration, Sara opted for a stunning yellow kurta set adorned with intricate mirror and sequin work. She complemented the look with minimal makeup, loose waves, and delicate jewellery.
As Diwali is celebrated across India, people are lighting up their homes with diyas and sharing sweets with loved ones. The festival commemorates the return of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after their 14-year exile.