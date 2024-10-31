Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are engaged: Olympian proposes to the actress with 5-carat ring in New York

Former skateboarder and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and actor Nina Dobrev are getting married. White’s publicist Jennifer Peros confirmed the engagement Wednesday.

White popped the question last weekend at The Golden Swan, a New York restaurant and presented Dobrev with a five-carat diamond ring. Peros created a fake invite for a small dinner with Anna Wintour that she sent to Dobrev as a ruse to get her to the location. When Dobrev arrived, White was waiting with a photographer. After the proposal, the pair were joined by friends to celebrate.

Dobrev shared the exciting news on Instagram, captioning the post, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé." Fans and well-wishers have flooded the couple with congratulatory messages.