Sophie Turner reflects on her divorce from Joe Jonas, says, ‘It was incredibly sad’

Actress Sophie Turner has spoken candidly about her recent divorce from singer Joe Jonas, describing the experience as ‘incredibly sad.’ In an interview, Turner reflected on the breakdown of their marriage, acknowledging the difficulty of the situation while remaining tight-lipped about the specifics due to ongoing legal proceedings.

“I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad. We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard,” she said.

Turner and Jonas, who wed in 2019 and share two children, finalised their divorce last month after a highly publicised custody battle. The couple ultimately agreed to share custody of their children.

The Game of Thrones star also revealed that living in the US during their marriage felt like her life was ‘on pause.’ “It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant,” she added.

Since her return to the UK, Turner has found new love with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The couple recently made their relationship official on social media, with Turner sharing a heartfelt birthday post for Pearson.