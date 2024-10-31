Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal name their daughter Lara

Actor Varun Dhawan delighted fans by revealing the name of his baby daughter during a recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. In a heartwarming exchange with host Amitabh Bachchan, Varun shared that he and his wife, Natasha Dalal, have named their little one Lara. “We named her Lara. I’m still learning to connect with her,” he said.

Varun, who appeared on the show alongside directors Raj & DK to promote his upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, also sang a lullaby he composed for his daughter for the audience. The actor admitted to still learning the ropes of fatherhood, seeking parenting advice from Amitabh.

To this Big B replied, “I’ll tell you one thing, just keep your wife happy…If she is happy, everything will go well in life. This is a single formula — Wife is supreme.”

The name Lara holds various meanings across different cultures. In Latin, it relates to Roman guardian deities, while in Greek mythology, Lara was a nymph and messenger of the gods. In Spanish, it translates to ‘laurel’ or ‘bay tree,’ symbolising victory and grace.

Varun and Natasha welcomed their daughter in June, sharing the joyous news on social media. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian adaptation of the American spy series, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. He will also be seen in Atlee’s action thriller Baby John, scheduled for a Christmas release.