Aditi Rao Hydari reveals Siddharth proposed to her at her ‘favourite childhood place’

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who have been in a relationship for a few years, recently announced their engagement, much to the delight of their fans. The couple shared the news on their Instagram accounts, providing a sweet update on their relationship status.

In a candid interview, Aditi opened up about the proposal, offering a glimpse into the special moment that marked the next chapter of their relationship. The actress revealed that Siddharth’s proposal was deeply personal and filled with sentiment, especially because it involved a place close to her heart.

Aditi shared, “I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddharth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her.” The couple made the journey to Hyderabad in March, where Siddharth expressed a keen interest in visiting the exact location where Aditi had spent her childhood. Specifically, he wanted to see the floor above the nursery section, a place filled with fond memories for Aditi.

During their visit, Siddharth surprised Aditi by getting down on one knee. Aditi, caught off guard, humorously recalled, “I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me.’” It was then that Siddharth proposed, explaining that he wanted to bring her to a place she cherished, one that was blessed by her grandmother’s memory. “He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings,” Aditi recounted.

The couple chose Instagram to announce their engagement, sharing heartfelt posts that mirrored each other. Aditi’s post was captioned, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D,” while Siddharth’s read, “She said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” Both posts featured a picture of the couple’s engagement rings, which held a unique design.

Although they had kept their relationship private, it is believed that Aditi and Siddharth fell in love while working together on the set of their 2021 film, Maha Samundram. The couple made their first public appearance together at the red carpet event for the web show Jubilee last year, sparking speculation about their relationship.