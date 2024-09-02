Five Keanu Reeves films that show why he’s a Hollywood icon

Keanu Reeves, a beloved figure all over the world, is known for his calm demeanour, intense performances, and the ability to bring depth to diverse characters. Over the years, the actor has starred in numerous blockbuster hits that have earned him a devoted fan base. To celebrate his birthday, whether you're a long-time fan or new to his work, these five films are essential viewing-
In Point Break, Keanu stars as FBI agent Johnny Utah, who goes undercover to infiltrate a group of bank-robbing surfers. The film shows his ability to blend action with character-driven drama. The actor’s chemistry with co-star Patrick Swayze and the film's adrenaline-fuelled scenes have made Point Break a cult classic.
Speed is the film that solidified Keanu as an action star. Playing LAPD officer Jack Traven, he exudes charisma and determination as he tries to save passengers on a bus rigged to explode if it slows down. The film's relentless pace and Keanu’s compelling performance make it a thrilling ride from start to finish.
Arguably Keanu Reeves' most iconic role, The Matrix revolutionised the sci-fi genre. He stars as Neo, a hacker who discovers that the world he knows is a simulated reality. His portrayal of Neo is both intense and relatable, anchoring the film's complex narrative. The movie's groundbreaking special effects and philosophical undertones make it a must-watch.
A Scanner Darkly offers a different side of Keanu Reeves, who plays Bob Arctor, an undercover agent in a dystopian future. The film's unique rotoscope animation style complements its dark, cerebral story. The actor subdued yet powerful performance adds layers to the narrative, making this a standout film in his career.
In this film, Keanu redefined the action genre with his portrayal of a retired hitman seeking vengeance for his beloved dog's death. His performance is a masterclass in controlled aggression and emotional depth, making John Wick a character that has become a pop culture phenomenon. The film's stylish action sequences and the actor’s dedication to the role have spawned a successful franchise.