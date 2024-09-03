American actor, singer James Darren, popular for his role in ‘Gidget’, passes away aged 88

James Darren, the charismatic actor and singer who captured the hearts of teenagers in the 1950s as Moondoggie in the hit film Gidget, has passed away at the age of 88.

Darren, known for his charming personality and infectious energy, passed peacefully in his sleep at a Los Angeles hospital. His son, Jim Moret, shared the news with a media organisation, revealing that Darren had been scheduled for aortic valve replacement surgery but was unfortunately too weak to undergo the procedure.

Darren’s career spanned decades, encompassing acting, singing, and television directing. He gained immense popularity as a teen idol in the late 1950s, starring alongside Sandra Dee in the iconic film Gidget. His portrayal of Moondoggie, the dark-haired surfer boy, resonated with young audiences and helped ignite the surfing craze of the era.

Darren’s talent extended beyond acting. He pursued a successful music career, releasing several singles that charted on the Billboard Hot 100. His songs Goodbye Cruel World and Her Royal Majesty became popular hits, showcasing his versatility as an artiste.

Darren’s contributions to the entertainment industry went beyond his on-screen roles. He established a successful career as a television director, helming episodes of popular shows like Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place. He also made appearances in numerous television series throughout his career, including T.J. Hooker, The Love Boat, and Hawaii Five-O.

Darren’s legacy will be remembered for his iconic role in Gidget and his contributions to the entertainment industry. His talent, charisma, and infectious energy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and musicians.