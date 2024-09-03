From Jr NTR to Vishwak Sen, Tollywood celebs donate to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain relief fund

Several prominent Tollywood actors and filmmakers have come together to support flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which have been severely affected by heavy rainfall in recent days.
Jr NTR, one of the leading stars of Telugu cinema, announced that he is donating INR 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of both states. He expressed his deep concern for the people affected by the floods and offered his prayers for their recovery.
He wrote, “I am deeply moved by the recent floods caused by heavy rains in the two Telugu states. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. I am donating ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to aid relief during these floods.”
Vishwak Sen, another popular Telugu actor, also pledged his support by donating INR 5 lakh to each state’s relief fund. He emphasised the need for solidarity and assistance during this challenging time.
Vyjayanthi Movies, a renowned production house, announced that they are donating INR 25 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund. The company expressed their solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh and their commitment to supporting relief efforts.
Director Trivikram Srinivas and producers S. Radha Krishna and S. Naga Vamsi have also contributed to the relief funds, donating INR 50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They expressed their hope for a speedy recovery for those affected by the floods.
The contributions from Tollywood stars and filmmakers demonstrate the industry’s unity and compassion during times of crisis. Their efforts will undoubtedly provide much-needed support to the affected communities.