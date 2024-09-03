From Jr NTR to Vishwak Sen, Tollywood celebs donate to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain relief fund

Several prominent Tollywood actors and filmmakers have come together to support flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which have been severely affected by heavy rainfall in recent days.

Jr NTR, one of the leading stars of Telugu cinema, announced that he is donating INR 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of both states. He expressed his deep concern for the people affected by the floods and offered his prayers for their recovery.

He wrote, “I am deeply moved by the recent floods caused by heavy rains in the two Telugu states. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. I am donating ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to aid relief during these floods.”