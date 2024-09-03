Jenna Ortega has shared her own vision for the upcoming season of ‘Wednesday’

Actress Jenna Ortega, who is eagerly anticipating the release of the second season of her popular streaming series Wednesday, revealed that she pitched her ideas for the new season to Tim Burton, the show’s executive producer and director.

Jenna recounted meeting Tim Burton shortly before the premiere of the first season, where they discussed potential directions for season 2. Burton encouraged her to jot down her ideas, which she did diligently for a week. When they reconvened, Jenna presented her notes, and Burton responded by placing a copy of the script for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on top of her journal.

Both Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and certain episodes of Wednesday are directed by Burton. Jenna also disclosed that Tim Burton offered her a role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, noting that she was initially excited but then moved on with her career.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a fantasy comedy horror film and a sequel to the original Beetlejuice, featuring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, alongside new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe. Jenna further recounted how Tim told her there was no pressure to take the role but suggested she might be a good fit. After receiving the offer, Jenna read the script for an hour by the side of the PCH and quickly decided to accept the role, informing her team of her availability.