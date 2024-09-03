Megha Akash shares glimpses from her bachelorette party with her ‘favourite girls’ in Sri Lanka

Actor Megha Akash, who recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Saai Vishnu, has shared glimpses of her bachelorette party on Instagram. The actress took her closest friends to Hotel Riu in Sri Lanka for a memorable celebration.

Megha expressed her gratitude to her friends for making the trip so special, sharing heartfelt messages and photos on Instagram. The pictures showcase the fun and laughter shared among the group, with Megha dressed as a ‘Bride To Be’ and surrounded by her friends.

“Some very important people made me feel very very special and I loved every bit of it. Thanks to my favourite girls who I am lucky enough to call my sisters. Love you…Truly a trip I’ll always cherish,” the caption read.