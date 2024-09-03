Megha Akash shares glimpses from her bachelorette party with her ‘favourite girls’ in Sri Lanka

Actor Megha Akash, who recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Saai Vishnu, has shared glimpses of her bachelorette party on Instagram. The actress took her closest friends to Hotel Riu in Sri Lanka for a memorable celebration.
Megha expressed her gratitude to her friends for making the trip so special, sharing heartfelt messages and photos on Instagram. The pictures showcase the fun and laughter shared among the group, with Megha dressed as a ‘Bride To Be’ and surrounded by her friends.
“Some very important people made me feel very very special and I loved every bit of it. Thanks to my favourite girls who I am lucky enough to call my sisters. Love you…Truly a trip I’ll always cherish,” the caption read.
The bachelorette party included activities like posing with balloons, wearing veils, and adorning their hands with temporary tattoos. The vibrant and energetic atmosphere of the trip is evident in the snaps.
Megha and Saai announced their engagement on August 22, sharing a picture of their engagement rings on Instagram. They have not revealed the wedding date yet but have started sending out invitations to their loved ones.
Recently, Megha and Saai met Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai to personally invite him to their wedding. Sharing a picture with the legendary actor, Megha expressed her admiration and respect for him. “Went to invite our favourite. The one and only #superstar. Always a fan,” she captioned the post. As Megha and Saai prepare for their wedding, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the celebrations and the couple’s plans.