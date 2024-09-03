Shraddha Kapoor celebrates father Shakti Kapoor's birthday with an emotional post

The post quickly garnered attention from fellow celebrities like Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who sent their best wishes to Shakti Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor, a veteran actor, has been a prominent figure in the Indian film industry for decades. With a career spanning over five decades, he has appeared in numerous successful films, including classics like Qurbani, Satte Pe Satta, and Judwaa.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, has made a name for herself as a versatile actress, known for her performances in films like Aashiqui 2, Haider, and Stree. Her recent horror-comedy, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, has been a box-office hit.

As Shraddha Kapoor continues to shine in the entertainment industry, her bond with her father remains a source of inspiration for many. Her heartfelt tribute to Shakti Kapoor is a testament to their love and admiration for each other.