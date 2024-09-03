Shraddha Kapoor celebrates father Shakti Kapoor's birthday with an emotional post

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to celebrate her father, Shakti Kapoor's 72nd birthday. In a heartwarming post, she expressed her love and admiration for her pasandida purush (favorite man).
Sharing a selfie with her dad, Shraddha wrote a touching message that resonated with her millions of followers. "Aaj mere pasandida purush ka janam din hai! (Today's the birthday of my favourite man!) Happy Birthday Baapu @shaktikapoor," she captioned the post. Shraddha also wrote a line with reference to a popular line from the hit film series, Stree "Woh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai kyunki uske papa ka haath har dum uske sar par hai. (She is Stree, she can do anything because she has her father's blessings) Love you Baapu," she added in the caption.
The post quickly garnered attention from fellow celebrities like Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who sent their best wishes to Shakti Kapoor.
Shakti Kapoor, a veteran actor, has been a prominent figure in the Indian film industry for decades. With a career spanning over five decades, he has appeared in numerous successful films, including classics like Qurbani, Satte Pe Satta, and Judwaa.
Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, has made a name for herself as a versatile actress, known for her performances in films like Aashiqui 2, Haider, and Stree. Her recent horror-comedy, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, has been a box-office hit.
As Shraddha Kapoor continues to shine in the entertainment industry, her bond with her father remains a source of inspiration for many. Her heartfelt tribute to Shakti Kapoor is a testament to their love and admiration for each other.