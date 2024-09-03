Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ crosses INR 500 Crore mark at Indian box office

The horror-comedy film Stree 2 continued its box office dominance, surpassing the INR 500 crore mark in India. The sequel to the 2018 hit Stree has been a major commercial success, attracting audiences with its engaging storyline and stellar performances.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 features the original cast of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film has consistently performed well at the box office, even on weekdays.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office numbers for the film, highlighting its strong performance on the third Monday. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 509.4 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year.

Stree 2 follows the story of Sarkata, a headless villain with a connection to the eponymous character from the first film. The film explores themes of fear, superstition, and female empowerment.

Amar Kaushik, the director of the film, revealed that the team worked diligently on the script for two and a half years to ensure that the sequel would meet audience expectations. He expressed his surprise and delight at the film's overwhelming success.

Stree 2 has not only entertained audiences but has also sparked important conversations about societal issues. The film's portrayal of female empowerment and its exploration of fear and superstition have resonated with viewers. Stree 2’s success is a testament to the talent of the cast and crew, as well as the enduring appeal of horror-comedy films in India.