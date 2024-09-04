Ali Fazal returns to work after paternity leave, begins filming for ‘Lahore 1947’ and ‘Thug Life’

Ali’s return marks the start of his work on the much-anticipated films Lahore 1947 and Thug Life. Fans are eagerly awaiting his performances, especially as his packed calendar includes six major projects, such as Rakt Bramhand, Metro In Dino, and the Hollywood film Afghan Dreamers.

Balancing personal and professional life, Ali is set for a remarkable year, promising more performances on screen. His dedication to both his craft and his family continues to inspire his followers and colleagues alike.