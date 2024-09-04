Fardeen Khan calls ‘Visfot’ his first project after returning to acting

Actor Fardeen Khan, who recently appeared in the film Khel Khel Mein, has announced that his upcoming movie, Visfot, was the first project he signed upon returning to the screen after a hiatus.

On Wednesday, Fardeen took to Instagram to share a special video from the film and included a heartfelt note in his caption.

He wrote, “Bringing Shoeb Khan to life in Visfot has been a transformative experience. Playing Shoeb Khan in this gritty Mumbai-based crime drama pushed me out of my comfort zone and allowed me to explore a character unlike any I’ve portrayed before. The film presents the collision of two very different worlds—one an upper-middle-class pilot, played by Riteish Deshmukh, and the other an Uber driver from Dongri, Shoeb Khan. Although ‘Visfot’ was meant to be my first release post-return, its debut was delayed for various reasons.”

Fardeen expressed his gratitude to director Sanjay Gupta for the opportunity and his faith in him.

He described the role as intense and deeply rooted in the realities of Dongri. “Shoeb Khan’s character demanded a deep understanding of his environment and the complex emotions driving him. He’s a man haunted by his past, trying to escape a world he thought he left behind, only to find that his past catches up with him. His journey is a struggle for survival, which made the role incredibly compelling.”

The actor also highlighted the film's tight narrative timeframe, emphasizing how it added to the story's intensity. Director Kookie Gulati’s skillful direction captures the ensuing chaos and consequences of every moment.

Fardeen concluded, “I’m eagerly counting down the days to share #Visfot with all of you. The film will stream exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium starting September 6th. This project has been an extraordinary journey, pushing boundaries and stepping into a role like never before. I can’t wait for you to experience it.”