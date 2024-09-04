Nivin Pauly denies sexual assault allegations, says, ‘I am willing to go to any lengths to prove my innocence’

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has vehemently denied sexual assault allegations levelled against him. In a press conference held on Tuesday, Nivin expressed his shock and disbelief at the accusations.

“An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against me. I will fight it legally. I am willing to go to any lengths to prove my innocence as such fake allegations can be made against anyone. I am speaking for all of them. If I don't, such incidents will continue to happen,” he was quoted as saying.

He revealed that he had received a phone call from a police officer a month and a half ago, informing him about a similar complaint filed against him. According to reports, he clarified that he does not know the woman who has accused him and that he has not spoken to her.

“The circle inspector read out the FIR to me over the phone. I explained that I did not know her. At that time, it was termed a fake case. I asked the inspector if I should file a counter-complaint for a fake case. The police officer said that I shouldn't waste my time. I am yet to read the new FIR,” Nivin added.

Nivin revealed that he met a film producer at a mall in Dubai, who introduced him to another man mentioned in the FIR. He clarified that he did not recognise the woman and that he was unsure if she had taken a selfie with him. “I wondered if it was someone who came for the audition back then. I called the director to check with them, and he said that the audition did not take place. I don't know if she took a selfie with me because lots of people do,” he said.

The sexual assault charges against Nivin and five others have been registered in Kerala’s Ernakulam. The case has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry, following the revelations of the Hema Committee report.

The report exposed rampant sexual harassment, casting couch practices, and lobbying within the industry. Several other actors and filmmakers have also faced allegations of sexual misconduct.