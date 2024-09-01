Mammootty breaks silence on Hema committee report, calls for unity in Malayalam film industry

Superstar Mammootty, who had remained silent following the release of the Hema committee report on the Malayalam film industry, finally spoke out on Sunday, stating that there is no ‘power group’ within the industry.

The Hema committee, which was formed to investigate issues within the Malayalam film industry, mentioned a 15-member power group in its findings. Mammootty’s remarks came a day after fellow Malayalam superstar Mohanlal addressed the media, breaking his own silence on the matter.

Both Mammootty and Mohanlal had faced public criticism for not commenting sooner on the report, which was made public on August 19. On Saturday, Mohanlal had welcomed the report, stating that movies are just one part of society, and issues present in cinema exist in other sectors as well.

In a social media post, Mammootty echoed similar sentiments, explaining that he had been waiting for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and its leadership to express their opinions before sharing his thoughts.

Reflecting on the broader implications of the report, Mammootty said in a Facebook post, “All the good and bad in society will be reflected in cinema too, as people in it are just a cross-section of the society. But, since the film industry is always under the scrutiny of the public, the consequential and inconsequential happenings will end up becoming the focus of discussions.”

He emphasised the need for professionals in the film industry to be vigilant and cautious to prevent any untoward incidents in the future. “The government formed the Hema committee to study the industry and submit a report after an incident that should never have happened,” Mammootty noted.

Mammootty expressed his support for the Hema committee’s recommendations, calling for the entire film industry to unite in implementing them. “It is high time that all associations in the film industry join hands to implement them,” he urged. He also acknowledged the ongoing police investigation into recent allegations, expressing hope that the investigation would be conducted with integrity. “Let the court decide the punishments,” he said.

Mammootty further emphasised the importance of implementing the practical recommendations of the committee’s report and suggested that new legislation should be enacted if legal hurdles arise. He concluded by underscoring the importance of the film industry’s survival, stating, “Ultimately, cinema must survive.”