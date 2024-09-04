Sushmita Sen pens emotional birthday note for her ‘first love’

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen has turned 25 on Wednesday, and the actress couldn’t be happier.

Sushmita took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming post on her daughter’s birthday. The actress shared a video featuring throwback and new photos of Renee, herself, and the younger daughter Alisah Sen. She also penned a long note in the caption, celebrating her daughter, whom she adopted in 2000.

The actress wrote in the caption, “#Beautiful. Happyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47. And my love at first sight!!! This song will forever play in my heart…carrying you…humming along…waiting ever so impatiently, for you to call me 'Maa'. I thank God, for gifting me YOU!!! Beyond precious you remain”.

She further mentioned, “Sooooo sooooo proud of you & all your accomplishments…and it’s only just begun!!! I love you Shona!!! #duggadugga #Maa @alisahsen47 #partytime #birthdaygirl”.