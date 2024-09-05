Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his bond with ‘Stree 2’ director Amar Kaushik

Actor Abhishek Banerjee and director Amar Kaushik have become one of the most successful duos in the Indian film industry, having collaborated on four popular films, with Bhediya 2 next in line. Their journey began with the 2018 horror-comedy Stree, followed by Bala, Bhediya, and the recent hit Stree 2.
Speaking about his bond with Amar, Abhishek said, “Working with Amar Bhai has transformed me both as an actor and a person. He’s not just a director, but also a friend, mentor, and someone I deeply respect. Our bond has only deepened with each project.”
Their connection, which began as two friends from Aaram Nagar, has blossomed into a successful professional relationship. Abhishek's performances in Amar’s films, including his comedic roles in Stree and Bala, have cemented his place as a versatile actor.
As they prepare for Bhediya 2, Abhishek expressed excitement about the project and his pride in Amar’s growth as a filmmaker, saying, "I am proud of my brother Amar, who has now turned into a big director." With their strong camaraderie and creative synergy, fans can expect another captivating collaboration in Bhediya 2.