Anushka Sharma shares that she and Virat Kohli cook family recipes for their kids; says, ‘We really try to replicate the way our mothers did’

Actress Anushka Sharma revealed that she and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli enjoy cooking for their children, Vamika and Akaay. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Anushka shared that she and Virat are committed to passing down their family recipes to their children.

The actress also shared her passion for cooking and her efforts to replicate her mother’s recipes. She admitted to occasionally seeking her mother’s guidance for specific recipes but expressed the importance of preserving family traditions through cooking.

“We had this discussion at home that if we don’t make the food our moms made at home, then we won’t be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it’s so important. It’s like you’re passing on something valuable to your children.”

Anushka emphasised the importance of routine in their family life, stating that they strive to maintain consistent mealtimes and sleep schedules, regardless of their travels.

She added, “I am very particular about routine. We travel a lot as a family, and my kids experience many changes in their lives. So, by creating a routine for them, I am giving them a sense of control. Meal times are fixed—no matter where we are, we eat at the same time and sleep at the same time. It helps them regulate themselves much better.”

Anushka’s recent public appearance in Mumbai marked her return to the city after spending time in London. She expressed her joy at reconnecting with her fans and the media. The actress shared stunning pictures on Instagram, showcasing her stylish look and radiating positivity.

Anushka’s upcoming project is the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is set to stream exclusively on OTT, and the final release date is eagerly awaited by fans.