Actor Preshah Bharti on her latest web series 'Gyaraah Gyaraah'
Preshah Bharti, who started her acting career with Anurag Kashyap's critically acclaimed movie Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (2020), streaming on Netflix, is back in news for her act is as Deepali Seth in the web series Gyaraah Gyaraah, also starring Raghav Juyal. Preshah takes us through her role of a forensic scientist in the series.
Tell us about your role in Gyaraah Gyaraah.
I portray Deepali Seth, a forensic scientist who embodies the role of a smart underdog. She's a risk-taker with sincerity, exuding a quiet confidence in her abilities. Though shy, Deepali works diligently behind the scenes, fully aware that she holds crucial evidence that will ultimately solve every case.
How did you prepare for the role?
During my time as a student at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, we placed a strong emphasis on body relaxation, emotional recall, and observation. This focus on becoming an empty vessel was crucial for me to fully embrace Umesh Bist's directions. With my background in science, my understanding of chemistry proved helpful, especially in my role as a forensic scientist where keen observation is essential. For Deepali's physicality, I ensured that her posture reflected confidence when she's alone, diligently uncovering crucial evidence. However, around her seniors, she adopts a timid demeanor, with slouched shoulders, embodying a sense of shyness despite her significant contributions.
How was it working with Raghav Juyal?
Working with Raghav is an absolute treat—he has such a big brother energy. Every conversation we had revolved around his love for food. I’m an animal lover and Raghav too shared that he has several indie pet dogs in his hometown, which really showed his playful, kid-at-heart nature.
How do you grow as an actor?
Growing as an actor is deeply intertwined with growing as a human being. I strive to be at least 3 per cent better as a person than what I was the previous year. The limited time we all have on this earth is what truly inspires me.
Directors you look forward to working with?
Zoya Akhtar for her raw yet magnanimous sense of storytelling, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for exploring my artistic depths and Anurag Kashyap for playing a badass female protagonist.
What genres of cinema do you love watching?
I love romantic comedies and thrillers, especially those with apocalyptic themes.
Which medium do you enjoy working in more – series or films?
I definitely prefer series because they offer more freedom to develop and work on a character's arc over an extended period. I’m still relatively new to films. However, having had my first movie experience with Anurag Kashyap’s Choked, I’m eager to delve further into the world of cinema.