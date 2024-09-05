Actor Preshah Bharti on her latest web series 'Gyaraah Gyaraah'

A

During my time as a student at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, we placed a strong emphasis on body relaxation, emotional recall, and observation. This focus on becoming an empty vessel was crucial for me to fully embrace Umesh Bist's directions. With my background in science, my understanding of chemistry proved helpful, especially in my role as a forensic scientist where keen observation is essential. For Deepali's physicality, I ensured that her posture reflected confidence when she's alone, diligently uncovering crucial evidence. However, around her seniors, she adopts a timid demeanor, with slouched shoulders, embodying a sense of shyness despite her significant contributions.