Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller ‘Deva’ wraps filming with high-energy song sequence

Excitement is mounting for upcoming action thriller, Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an intense mix of thrill, action, and drama.
The makers of Deva recently announced that filming has officially wrapped. The production concluded with a high-energy song sequence choreographed by Bosco Martis, which was shot over the last four days in Mumbai. This final sequence has added a new wave of anticipation around the film.
In Deva, Shahid Kapoor plays a defiant police officer with a brilliant mind, while Pooja Hegde takes on the role of a journalist. The film, described as an action-packed roller-coaster, is set to release on February 14, 2025. With the shoot now complete, fans are eager to see how this action spectacle will unfold on the big screen.