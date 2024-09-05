Anveshi Jain on her upcoming web series 'Gulkanda Tales' and action thriller film 'Martin'

A

In Martin, I play the role of Martin's girlfriend, who is incredibly sharp and strong-willed. She’s a leader who doesn’t care about anyone else and is ruthless and she won’t even hesitate to kill if Martin asks her to.

As for Gulkanda Tales, I got the role through an audition during the lockdown. I loved the experience, and while I initially thought it would be a regular shoot, Gulkanda Tales turned out to be a very finely crafted and well-organized show. I'm really looking forward to its release. I play a princess in it, and if you're familiar with Rahi’s work, you'll know that he insists on making each character uniquely involved and finely crafted. He has a vision of characters being raw and colourful.

We had several reading sessions, and I believe I was the only artist who had 10 to 15 trials for different outfits because nothing seemed to fit my body perfectly. They wanted me to wear metal bras and other challenging outfits, which made it difficult to find the right fit. They even hired various tailors to ensure the outfits fit well and looked good on me. It took numerous tests and trials, along with all the readings and practice sessions, but it was truly a wonderful experience working with Raj DK and Rahi.