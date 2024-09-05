Anveshi Jain on her upcoming web series 'Gulkanda Tales' and action thriller film 'Martin'
Actor and singer Anveshi Jain, whose debut single Banjaare, is ruling the charts currently, is all set to appear in Kannada action thriller Martin directed by A.P. Arjun, that’s all set to release this October. She will also be seen in Gulkanda Tales, a series by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve and created by Raj and DK, featuring Kunal Khemu, Patralekha, and Pankaj Tripathi among others.
The actress chats about the same with us.
What’s your role in upcoming the film Martin and the web series Gulkanda Tales?
In Martin, I play the role of Martin's girlfriend, who is incredibly sharp and strong-willed. She’s a leader who doesn’t care about anyone else and is ruthless and she won’t even hesitate to kill if Martin asks her to.
As for Gulkanda Tales, I got the role through an audition during the lockdown. I loved the experience, and while I initially thought it would be a regular shoot, Gulkanda Tales turned out to be a very finely crafted and well-organized show. I'm really looking forward to its release. I play a princess in it, and if you're familiar with Rahi’s work, you'll know that he insists on making each character uniquely involved and finely crafted. He has a vision of characters being raw and colourful.
We had several reading sessions, and I believe I was the only artist who had 10 to 15 trials for different outfits because nothing seemed to fit my body perfectly. They wanted me to wear metal bras and other challenging outfits, which made it difficult to find the right fit. They even hired various tailors to ensure the outfits fit well and looked good on me. It took numerous tests and trials, along with all the readings and practice sessions, but it was truly a wonderful experience working with Raj DK and Rahi.
Share your experience of working with Pankaj Tripathi.
Pankaj Tripathi is not only an incredible actor but also a genuinely good-hearted person. He's a great listener and always makes an effort to connect with everyone on set. He loves to learn about people’s journeys, and since I’m from Madhya Pradesh, we connected over our shared small-town roots.
One of the things I admired most about him is that he carries a musical instrument, a hand drum, with him. Pankaj would talk with us on set, then retreat to his vanity van to play the hand drum. We would gather around just to listen to the soothing sounds. He was actually learning to play it and had a trainer who would teach him.
Given a choice between acting and singing, what would you prefer?
I would definitely choose acting as my first love. While singing is a passion of mine, I feel elements of singing, whether related to melody or rhythm, often translate into acting as well. So, while acting is my primary focus, I would still consider pursuing both if possible.