Richa Chadha shares an appreciation post, says, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’

Richa Chadha is enjoying her brand new phase of motherhood and balancing work. The actress who became a mother on July 16, is now shuffling between mother duties and work. The actress is already working in full swing on her for the upcoming projects from her production house, co-owned by her husband, actor Ali Fazal.

She took to social media to highlight a truly appreciative part of being a new mother. The actress shared a throwback video when she was nearly eight months pregnant and was promoting for her Netflix show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

She wrote, “Wednesday for women power! This video is from May, on the cusp of month 8 of pregnancy... while I was wrapping up promotions for @heeramandinetflix. It takes a village to raise a kid but also to get dolled up for events! Here I was on my way for a press meet and greet! God knows, I didn't wake up like this! TY @shaylinayak @ashisbogi @deepakvijayrathod and @vickyvandre! Was excited to reunite with cast members and meet journalists who'd just seen the show! Got live feedback and tonnes of love. Kinda worked through pregnancy and can't wait to get back to a set!”.