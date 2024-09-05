Shah Rukh Khan tops 2024 Indian celebrity taxpayer list followed by Vijay and Salman Khan

In 2024, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as the highest taxpayer among Indian celebrities. According to reports, Shah Rukh paid a staggering INR 92 crore in taxes, securing the top spot on the list. Close behind is Tamil actor Vijay, who contributed INR 80 crore in taxes. Salman Khan followed with INR 75 crore, while veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan paid INR 71 crore.

Cricketer Virat Kohli took fifth place with a tax contribution of INR 66 crore, followed by actor Ajay Devgn, who paid INR 42 crore. Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni paid INR 38 crore in taxes, placing him seventh on the list. Actor Ranbir Kapoor came in eighth, contributing INR 36 crore.

Both Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid INR 28 crore each, rounding out the top 10. Other notable names in the top 20 include comedian Kapil Sharma with INR 26 crore, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly with INR 23 crore, actress Kareena Kapoor with INR 20 crore, and actor Shahid Kapoor with INR 14 crore. South Indian stars Mohanlal and Allu Arjun also paid INR 14 crore each.

Shah Rukh Khan had a remarkable 2023 with a trio of box-office successes-- Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He is set to return to the screen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film King, which also reportedly features his daughter Suhana Khan.

Meanwhile, Vijay's much-anticipated film GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, hit theatres recently, with a star-studded cast including Prabhudheva, Sneha, and Yogi Babu. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is set to star in AR Murugadoss’s Sikandar, which is scheduled for release during Eid 2024, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.