Shekhar Kapur expresses concern over Delhi’s pollution

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has recently expressed his concerns about the growing pollution levels in the national capital.

On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a hazy picture of Delhi’s cityscape blanketed in the smog. He penned a long note in the caption talking about how much times have changed.

He wrote, “Yes, it’s polluted. Yes, it is not what Delhi was 50 years ago when I lay on the terrace of our house at night and stared at the night sky and could often see the Milky Way. The wondering about the night sky when I asked my mother ‘How far does space go?’ ‘Forever .. my son .. forever’, Those Words. Yes, the terrace of our house in unpolluted Delhi that created the desire, no, not desire but need to tell stories”.