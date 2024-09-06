Raghav Juyal makes dance comeback after four years in ‘Yudhra’

Renowned dancer and actor Raghav Juyal is making his long-awaited return to the dance floor in the upcoming film Yudhra. Known for his mesmerizing slow-motion dance moves, Raghav last wowed us with his performance in Street Dancer 3D back in 2020. Now, four years later, he’s set to reignite the screen with a special dance number in the action-packed thriller.
Sharing his excitement about his return, Raghav said, “It feels surreal to be back dancing on screen after four years. Dance has always been my first love, and I’ve missed it deeply. The dance sequence in Yudhra blends my passion for dance with my growth as an actor.”
In Yudhra, Raghav also steps into a villain's shoes for the second time, after his well-received role in Kill. He’ll be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, under the direction of Ravi Udayawar. Raghav expressed enthusiasm for this role, saying, “Playing a villain lets me explore new dimensions of my craft.”
Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Yudhra promises thrilling action and powerful performances. The film will hit the silver screens on September 20, and we can’t wait to see Raghav’s electrifying return to dance.