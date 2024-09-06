Raghav Juyal makes dance comeback after four years in ‘Yudhra’

Sharing his excitement about his return, Raghav said, “It feels surreal to be back dancing on screen after four years. Dance has always been my first love, and I’ve missed it deeply. The dance sequence in Yudhra blends my passion for dance with my growth as an actor.”

In Yudhra, Raghav also steps into a villain's shoes for the second time, after his well-received role in Kill. He’ll be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, under the direction of Ravi Udayawar. Raghav expressed enthusiasm for this role, saying, “Playing a villain lets me explore new dimensions of my craft.”