Shahid Kapoor rekindles 'Kaminey' spirit in 'Deva'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, known for his charismatic performances, recently wrapped up his upcoming action-packed film, Deva. To mark this milestone, he treated fans to a nostalgic dance routine from his 2009 hit, Kaminey.

In an Instagram post, Shahid showcased his dance skills while donning his Deva character's police uniform. The actor expressed his excitement for the film's release, promising an electrifying cinematic experience. "When DEVA did the dhante daan," he captioned the post, adding, "No better way to wrap a film. Was such a special feeling. This one’s coming to give you a JOLT. #gohardorgohome #lovethisshit I’ts a wrap on this monster of a film that took everything from me. I can’t wait to share it with you all on 14th February."

Deva stars Shahid Kapoor as a fearless police officer and the talented Pooja Hegde as a determined journalist. The film also features Pavail Gulati, who underwent a significant physical transformation for his role.